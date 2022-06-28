UrduPoint.com

Medical Team Formed To Find Out The True Age Of Dua Zehra

Sameer Tahir Published June 28, 2022 | 02:48 PM

Medical team formed to find out the true age of Dua Zehra

Judicial Magistrate-East court ordered further investigation of the case and the establishment of a medical board

In order to ascertain the age of Karachi resident Dua Zehra, a young girl who went missing from the city a few months ago and was later discovered to have married in Punjab, the Sindh Health Department on Tuesday convened a medical board.

After hearing about the alleged kidnapping of Dua Zehra, the Judicial Magistrate-East court ordered further investigation of the case and the establishment of a medical board to ascertain the girl's actual age. This led to the formation of the medical board.

Dua Zehra previously testified in court that she is 18 years old, but a medical examination conducted by the Sindh High Court revealed that she is only 17.

The health department told the local court today's hearing about the formation of a five-member medical board led by Dow Medical College Principal Saba Sohail to determine the actual age of the teenage girl from Karachi.

The court was informed that the medical board would include representatives from Civil Hospital, MS Services Hospital, and the Police Surgeon.

Additionally, MS Services Hospital requested that Dua Zehra be brought before the court on June 29 for a medical examination.

