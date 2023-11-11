Open Menu

Medical Teams Dispatched To Gastro-affected Areas In Sibi

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2023 | 08:45 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The health department under the supervision of DG Health Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi, dispatched teams of expert doctors and medical staff along with essential medicines and ambulances to the gastro-affected areas in Sibi.

According to source, additional medical staff and essential medicines have been provided to gastro-affected areas in Sabi.

The teams of Balochistan Health Department are engaged in non-stop provision of medical facilities in gastro-affected areas in Sabi.

Steps are being taken with the support of PHE Department to prevent epidemics caused by lack of clean water in the areas of Sabi district and improve the situation.

The doctors and medical staff of Sibi hospitals are also engaged in the treatment of gastro-affected people.

On the direction of Secretary Health Department, measures have been taken to provide the best medical facilities and services to the people of Sibi district.

The provision of quality and better medical services continues in the areas affected by the epidemic and and all resources would be utilized to control the disease in the area.

