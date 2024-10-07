Medical Technician Of One-year Diploma Course Initiated In Jafarabad
Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Medical Technician series of one-year diploma courses in the fields of Tech, Assistant, Lab Assistant and Technician commenced in Jafarabad area of Nasirabad division under NAVTAC.
According to press release issued on Monday, in the first batch, which was started from July, 100 boys and girls from Naseerabad division, Suhbatpur, Jafarabad, Dera Allah-yar, Usta Muhammad, Jhal Magsi and Kachchi, while from Sindh, Jacobabad and Kashmore were included
.
On this occasion, Chairperson Dr. Muhammad Hayat Jamali, Program Manager, Noor Mengal, business Development Officer, Izhar Jakharani, Administration Manager, Sajjad Rind said that all courses were being conducted and free of cost with 70 percent guaranteed jobs in Pakistan and overseas.
One year Diploma in Health and Medical Sciences. ECG, X-ray, CT scan, laboratory technician courses and others are also included.
They further said that certificates would be issued by Balochistan Medical Faculty on completion of the course those completing medical technician courses under the Reformist Institute of Professional Studies would also get better employment opportunities.
Along with this, the availability of trained manpower in the field of medicine will also be possible, they said.
