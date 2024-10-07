Open Menu

Medical Technician Of One-year Diploma Course Initiated In Jafarabad

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Medical Technician of one-year diploma course initiated in Jafarabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Medical Technician series of one-year diploma courses in the fields of Tech, Assistant, Lab Assistant and Technician commenced in Jafarabad area of Nasirabad division under NAVTAC.

According to press release issued on Monday, in the first batch, which was started from July, 100 boys and girls from Naseerabad division, Suhbatpur, Jafarabad, Dera Allah-yar, Usta Muhammad, Jhal Magsi and Kachchi, while from Sindh, Jacobabad and Kashmore were included

.

On this occasion, Chairperson Dr. Muhammad Hayat Jamali, Program Manager, Noor Mengal, business Development Officer, Izhar Jakharani, Administration Manager, Sajjad Rind said that all courses were being conducted and free of cost with 70 percent guaranteed jobs in Pakistan and overseas.

One year Diploma in Health and Medical Sciences. ECG, X-ray, CT scan, laboratory technician courses and others are also included.

They further said that certificates would be issued by Balochistan Medical Faculty on completion of the course those completing medical technician courses under the Reformist Institute of Professional Studies would also get better employment opportunities.

Along with this, the availability of trained manpower in the field of medicine will also be possible, they said.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Business Jacobabad Kashmore Jafarabad Nasirabad July All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

PCB urges int’l community to stop Israel from br ..

PCB urges int’l community to stop Israel from brutalities in Palestine

4 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Shan Masood reaches 2,000 runs as Pakistan dominat ..

Shan Masood reaches 2,000 runs as Pakistan dominates England in firstTest

1 hour ago
 PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC

PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC

2 hours ago
 Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina ..

Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina Altaf

3 hours ago
 PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on fir ..

PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week

3 hours ago
Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initia ..

Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report

3 hours ago
 Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Go ..

Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..

3 hours ago
 Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 ..

Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!

3 hours ago
 Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ..

Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40

4 hours ago
 Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 Achieving long-term Success in public relief proje ..

Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan