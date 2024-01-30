Open Menu

Medical Tests At Concessional Rates For Traffic Police

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Medical tests at concessional rates for traffic police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) In a collaborative effort between Lahore Traffic Police and Test Zone Diagnostics Centre, a memorandum of understanding was signed to provide health related tests on concessional rates.

As per the agreement, traffic police personnel will have access to medical tests at discounted rates. Comprehensive health screenings, including tests for hepatitis, diabetes, HIV, sugar, cholesterol, and stress, will be conducted for all traffic wardens. The initiative aims to enhance health check-ups and diagnosis of diseases for traffic wardens, providing support in maintaining their well-being.

Children of martyred police officers will receive a 100% discount, while other officers will benefit from discounts ranging from 25% to 50%, said by Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar.

She said that a crucial aspect of this initiative is the commitment to the health of all traffic police officers and personnel, with no compromises. Recognizing the health risks associated with duty in a polluted environment,

the move reflects Lahore City Police's dedication to the welfare of its officers, ensuring that necessary steps are taken to address health concerns and provide necessary support, she added.

