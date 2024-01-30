Medical Tests At Concessional Rates For Traffic Police
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) In a collaborative effort between Lahore Traffic Police and Test Zone Diagnostics Centre, a memorandum of understanding was signed to provide health related tests on concessional rates.
As per the agreement, traffic police personnel will have access to medical tests at discounted rates. Comprehensive health screenings, including tests for hepatitis, diabetes, HIV, sugar, cholesterol, and stress, will be conducted for all traffic wardens. The initiative aims to enhance health check-ups and diagnosis of diseases for traffic wardens, providing support in maintaining their well-being.
Children of martyred police officers will receive a 100% discount, while other officers will benefit from discounts ranging from 25% to 50%, said by Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar.
She said that a crucial aspect of this initiative is the commitment to the health of all traffic police officers and personnel, with no compromises. Recognizing the health risks associated with duty in a polluted environment,
the move reflects Lahore City Police's dedication to the welfare of its officers, ensuring that necessary steps are taken to address health concerns and provide necessary support, she added.
Recent Stories
40 Pakistani Exhibitors Participate in the 4-day Arab Health Exhibition Dubai
PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls
EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fans nationwide
Realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers
Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sensitive
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tech-savvy workforce essential for country's standing in rapidly evolving global economy: Mushaal5 minutes ago
-
Expired, unhygienic frozen meat worth Rs1.8 mln discarded: PFA5 minutes ago
-
Dr Shakeel Khan completes doctorate degree5 minutes ago
-
Justice (R) Hassan Feroze appointed as Chairman of SEPT5 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia kills another 14 kids in Punjab during 24 hours15 minutes ago
-
Canal Road to be closed to traffic on Feb 4-6: WASA16 minutes ago
-
Anti-smoking training workshop for hotel managers16 minutes ago
-
Mass awareness, life skills, vital for integration of special children into society : President Alvi46 minutes ago
-
PIC maintains ISO certified hospital for 202446 minutes ago
-
PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls51 minutes ago
-
Awareness workshop on electoral process held in UoP55 minutes ago
-
IPP to introduce new development model: Humayun Akhtar56 minutes ago