Medical Tests Of Shehbaz Sharif Conducted At INMOL

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:48 PM

Medical tests of Shehbaz Sharif conducted at INMOL

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The medical tests of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif were conducted after check up at the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology Lahore (INMOL) on Thursday.

After reports of the tests, Shahbaz Sharif was discharged from the hospital and shifted back to Kotlakhpat Jail.

According to the hospital sources, the opposition leader underwent positron emission tomography (PET) scan and other medical tests. His personal physicians were also present in the hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that a special medical board headed by the executive director of the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) is currently conducting his treatment on a court order.

The PML-N leader is a cancer survivor as he was diagnosed with a rare Adenocarcionoid cancer in the appendix.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Shehbaz Sharif the last year in a moneylaundering and assets beyond means case.

