Medical training workshop held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Under the auspices of Pakistan Society of Neurology and Genetics (PSNG), a medical training workshop was held for medical technicians of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 for emergency management.

According to a press release issued here, PSNG organized a training workshop entitled "Neurology Emergency Management" for medical technicians of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 at a local hotel.

The participants were given training to deal with emergency cases pertaining to paralysis, epilepsy and trauma etc.

Senior health experts including Prof Dr Memona, the Head of Neurology Department, Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Hassnain Mazhar, the health expert of emergency medicines at Shifa International Hospital Islamabad, Prof-Dr. Shoaib Luqman, the health expert at Nureology Department, Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital (BVH) Bahawalpur and Prof Dr. Sabir Malik, the health expert at Nureology Department, BVH delivered their lectures.

District Emergency Officer, Baqir Hussain was also present.