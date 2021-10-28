UrduPoint.com

Medical Treatment Of Ailing Seraiki Poet Shakir Shujabadi Begins At Nishtar Hospital

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:09 PM

Medical treatment of ailing Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi begins at Nishtar Hospital

The medical treatment of renowned Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi has been started on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The medical treatment of renowned Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi has been started on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The district administration has shifted Shakir Shujabadi to Nishtar Hospital where he was examined in detail by the Medical board.

Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro handed over Rs three lac cheque to the Seraiki poet at Nishtar Hospital on behalf of Punjab CM and inquired after the health of ailing poet.

MS Nishtar hospital, Dr Amjad Chandio, gave briefing about treatment.

Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmad said that Shakir Shujabadi would be given best medical treatment facilities as he highlighted the deprivation of the region through his poetry.

The care of the great Seraiki poet is the responsibility of the state, he added.

Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik, said that Shakir Shujabadi has been shifted to Nishtar hospital on the directions of Punjab CM where his treatment started.

He said that Shakir Shujabadi's poetry was the real voice of South Punjab.

Parliamentary Secretary Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Shakir Shujabadi's literary services were acknowledged and Punjab government would continue to support Shakir Shujabadi.

