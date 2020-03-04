Medical tribunal, commission bills referred to relevant committees: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Senate on Wednesday witnessed introduction of two government bills which were referred to the relevant standing committees on national health services, regulations and coordination and law and justice.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati moved the Medical Tribunal Bill, 2019 and the Pakistan Medical Commission Bill, 2019.

These bills were moved as supplementary agenda in the House but opposition lawmakers opposed their immediate passage.

The Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also agreed with the viewpoint of the opposition and referred the bills to standing committees concerned.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs also laid a copy of the Money Bill, the Tax Law (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and sought recommendations on it.