Medical universities development projects to be completed on time: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has promised that the ongoing development projects in medical universities will be completed on time.

Chairing a meeting at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education here on Thursday, she said that work on Nishtar Hospital and University of Child Health Sciences in Multan was in progress at a fast pace.

Progress on all development projects was reviewed at the meeting. Special secretaries Muhammad Usman and Farrukh Naveed briefed Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

Prof Dr. Ali Hashmi, Mian Zahid-ur-Rehman, Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Prof Dr. Rana Altaf participated in the meeting.