Medical University Establish Heat Wave Camps In The City Larkana

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 11:19 PM

SMBB Medical University Larkana established Community Cooling Camps organized by the Directorate of ORIC - Smbbmu to address the severe heat wave in the city of Larkana on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) SMBB Medical University Larkana established Community Cooling Camps organized by the Directorate of ORIC - Smbbmu to address the severe heat wave in the city of Larkana on Tuesday.

These camps, set up at 3 locations including CMC Main Gate, Bakrani Tower, and Allah Abad Bus Stand, were established through the collaboration of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, UNICEF, and Mayor Municipal Committee Larkana.

The Community Cooling Camps were inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nusrat Shah with a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with students, faculty members, officers, and employees of Smbbmu.

The vice chancellor Prof Nusrat Shah expressed her satisfaction and said “I am very pleased to see our students leading in public service.

"The real work of students at a university is not only to study the syllabus but also to raise awareness about health protection in the community and engage in community services”.

She said the camps will continue to serve the community throughout June to provide relief from the heat wave. The event was attended by Mr Anwar Luhur, Mayor Larkana, Director ORIC Dr Mir Hassan Khoso, Registrar Prof Safdar Ali Shaikh, Prof Saeed Ahmed Shaikh, Principal Nursing Dr Ghulam Abbas Panhwar, Samad Bhatti spokesperson along with medical and Pharmacy students, all of whom participated fully in this initiative.

