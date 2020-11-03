UrduPoint.com
Medical Ward In Peshawar Jail Inaugurated

Tue 03rd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimoor Salim Jhagra and CM aide on Prisons, Taj Muhammad Tuesday inaugurated newly constructed 30-bed medical ward for inmates in Central Jail Peshawar.

Talking to media on the occasion, Finance Minster said that government is focusing on provision of modern health facilities to people.

He said steps have been taken to provide needed healthcare facilities to people at their doorsteps.

He said that surge has been witnessed in corona cases however closure of educational institutions has not been considered and public should ignore rumors.

He also advised people to adopt precautionary measures and help government in controlling corona spread.

Jhagra said that government has allocated huge funds to control coronavirus and all available resources would be utilized to control its spread, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Taj Muhammad said that government is considering a project of trauma centre in jail and a separate ward for drug addicts and disable prisoners.

He said that legislation is also under process to deal attacks on jails and improve capabilities of personnel deputed in jails.

