Medical Waste Crushing Factory Sealed, Owner Held In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 08:49 PM

District administration teams launched operation against the medical waste crushing factories,sealed a factory and caught owner near fertilizer factory Khanewal road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :District administration teams launched operation against the medical waste crushing factories,sealed a factory and caught owner near fertilizer factory Khanewal road.

A team led by Deputy Director Environment Ali Imran raided and sealed plastic medical waste factory and warehouse while arrested the owner of the factory Muhammad Hanif.

The case was got lodged against the accused at Seetal Mari police station.

The 240-kilogramme surgical waste including IV set, drips and syringes was placed at the factory warehouse.

The dumping of medical waste was necessary through "Incinerator" (Incineration is a waste treatment process that involves the combustion of organic substances contained in waste materials).

The sale and purchase of medical waste was a crime as per rule, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday.

