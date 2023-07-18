Open Menu

Medical Waste Disposal System Fully Functional: PIMS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 10:32 PM

Medical waste disposal system fully functional: PIMS

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has made it fully functional of its system to properly dispose of medical waste in the hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has made it fully functional of its system to properly dispose of medical waste in the hospital.

According to spokesperson PIMS Executive Director Dr. Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, following the directions of the Secretary of Health, measures were adopted on an emergency basis to dispose of the hospital's waste and make the system fully functional.

He said that guidelines had been prepared by the hospital to dispose of the medical waste.

He added the hospital had also established a mechanism to separately dispose of the infectious and non-infectious waste.

Dr Mubashir said, "Now well-organized system is in place in the hospital to incinerate medical waste. Only in the last month, the hospital had disposed of medical waste of 21,985 kilograms." He said that the new system will immediately address all issues related to the hospital's waste while the ED PIMS will personally supervise the situation.

He added with the immediate disposal of medical waste, the chances of the spread of infections will be minimized besides ensuring improvements in the cleanness of the hospital.

Related Topics

Pakistan All

Recent Stories

US Defense Chief Confirms Detention of US Soldier ..

US Defense Chief Confirms Detention of US Soldier by North Korea After Crossing ..

1 minute ago
 U.S Consulate General launches Science Project Win ..

U.S Consulate General launches Science Project Winners on Voyage to Space Camp

1 minute ago
 Australia retain Warner for fourth Ashes Test

Australia retain Warner for fourth Ashes Test

1 minute ago
 Catalonia's Reservoirs Only 30% Full Due to Heat W ..

Catalonia's Reservoirs Only 30% Full Due to Heat Wave in Spain - Reports

1 minute ago
 EU Informally Agreed to Impose Military Sanctions ..

EU Informally Agreed to Impose Military Sanctions Against Belarus - Reports

1 minute ago
 Awareness Seminar held to educate teachers regard ..

Awareness Seminar held to educate teachers regarding prevention of corporal pun ..

6 minutes ago
Pentagon Says US, Allies Working on Bilateral Secu ..

Pentagon Says US, Allies Working on Bilateral Security Guarantee Deals With Ukra ..

6 minutes ago
 Poland Moves Troops to East as Wagner Group Arrive ..

Poland Moves Troops to East as Wagner Group Arrives in Belarus - Defense Ministr ..

6 minutes ago
 PMDC directs pharmaceutical companies to follow ba ..

PMDC directs pharmaceutical companies to follow barcoding rules

6 minutes ago
 Canadian Inflation Down to 2.8% in June, Lowest Si ..

Canadian Inflation Down to 2.8% in June, Lowest Since 2021 - Statistics Agency

6 minutes ago
 Hayatabad suicide blast necessitates decisive acti ..

Hayatabad suicide blast necessitates decisive action against inimical forces, te ..

18 minutes ago
 Sana, Italian envoy pledge to strengthen bilateral ..

Sana, Italian envoy pledge to strengthen bilateral relations, security cooperati ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan