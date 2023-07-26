Open Menu

Medicine Dealer Looted At Gunpoint

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 07:58 PM

A medicine dealer was looted at gunpoint in the area of Civil Lines police station

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that medicine dealer Arshad Ali, in his application filed before the police, contended that motorcycle-riding bandits intercepted him near Chenab Club Chowk and deprived him of the cash of Rs.

450,000 which he collected after selling medicines.

The police have registered a case and started investigation, spokesman added.

