Medicine dealer looted at gunpoint

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A medicine dealer was looted at gunpoint in the area of Civil Lines police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that medicine dealer Arshad Ali, in his application filed before the police, contended that motorcycle-riding bandits intercepted him near Chenab Club Chowk and deprived him of the cash of Rs.

450,000 which he collected after selling medicines.

The police have registered a case and started investigation, spokesman added.