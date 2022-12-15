UrduPoint.com

Medicine Factory In Car Wash Station Unearthed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Medicine factory in car wash station unearthed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :A team of Directorate General of Drug Control and Pharmacy Service on Thursday unearthed a spurious medicine production unit established in a car wash station on Dilazak Road here.

The team, assisted by the district administration, raided a car service station on Dilazak Road and recovered scores of counterfeit medicines.

The unit was sealed and three people present inside the jurisdiction were taken into custody.

The action was taken after complaints were received by the drug inspector.

The drug control team also confiscated manufacturing machinery, packing and raw material from the unit. The team told the media that antibiotics of different brands and scores of other important medicines were confiscated from the unit.

The accused arrested from the unit were booked under Medicine Act 1976 for legal action.

Related Topics

Road Car Media From

Recent Stories

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

56 minutes ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

1 hour ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

2 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.