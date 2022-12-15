Medicine factory in car wash station unearthed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :A team of Directorate General of Drug Control and Pharmacy Service on Thursday unearthed a spurious medicine production unit established in a car wash station on Dilazak Road here.

The team, assisted by the district administration, raided a car service station on Dilazak Road and recovered scores of counterfeit medicines.

The unit was sealed and three people present inside the jurisdiction were taken into custody.

The action was taken after complaints were received by the drug inspector.

The drug control team also confiscated manufacturing machinery, packing and raw material from the unit. The team told the media that antibiotics of different brands and scores of other important medicines were confiscated from the unit.

The accused arrested from the unit were booked under Medicine Act 1976 for legal action.