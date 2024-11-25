Medicine stock being monitored through online system: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said on Monday that medicines’ stocks being maintained at hospitals were being monitored through an online system to ensure transparency and to protect vital resources meant only for people.

During a visit to town hospital, Rahim Abad, in Multan, he said that all treatment and diagnostic facilities were available at all town hospitals to reduce the burden of patients on Nishtar Hospital and Shahbaz Sharif Hospital. He said that Punjab government was committed to providing modern health facilities at all government hospitals to enable people avail the services at the nearest facility.

He ordered officials to visit government hospitals to monitor the performance of doctors and staff and ensure that free medicines were available to people.

He said that town hospitals have all the required medicines, vaccines and diagnostic facilities

and ordered hospital officials to make the process of medical tests and medicines easy for people.