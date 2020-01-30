UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medicines Available At Nishtar Hospital: MS

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:45 PM

Medicines available at Nishtar hospital: MS

Nishtar hospital is having sufficient stock of medicines for different wards, besides free of charge facilities of treatment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Nishtar hospital is having sufficient stock of medicines for different wards, besides free of charge facilities of treatment.

In clarification of a story published in section of media on Thursday, Nishtar hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Shahid Bokhari said that Intensive Care Unit(ICU),Accidents and Emergency (A&E), High Dependency Unit (HDU),Labour room, Paeds and other wards have all necessary medicines.Supply of new medicines under new tendency will begin in a few days, said in a statement.

Related Topics

Media All Labour

Recent Stories

German envoy shares amazing experience of train jo ..

3 minutes ago

Ferocious Melbourne heat 'killed me' says beaten H ..

3 minutes ago

Education Ministry proposes Public Sector Developm ..

3 minutes ago

International gaming expo GIST 2020 kicks off in I ..

3 minutes ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Says Ru ..

3 minutes ago

Netanyahu Interested in Hearing Putin's Opinion on ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.