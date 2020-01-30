Medicines available at Nishtar hospital: MS

Nishtar hospital is having sufficient stock of medicines for different wards, besides free of charge facilities of treatment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Nishtar hospital is having sufficient stock of medicines for different wards, besides free of charge facilities of treatment.

In clarification of a story published in section of media on Thursday, Nishtar hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Shahid Bokhari said that Intensive Care Unit(ICU),Accidents and Emergency (A&E), High Dependency Unit (HDU),Labour room, Paeds and other wards have all necessary medicines.Supply of new medicines under new tendency will begin in a few days, said in a statement.