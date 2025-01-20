Open Menu

Medicines Distributed Among Children Suffering From Thalassemia

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Medicines distributed among children suffering from Thalassemia

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The Rahmat-ul-Alameen Foundation organized a ceremony at the Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassemia

Center and medicines were distributed among children in the division.

The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including Superintendent District Jail Shahpur

Muhammad Abu Bakr Abdullah, Dr Arshad Shahid, Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Chairman Adam Foundation,

and people belonging to various walks of life.

Superintendent District Jail Shahpur Abdullah emphasized the importance of supporting

children suffering from thalassemia, stating that raising awareness about the disease

is a noble cause.

