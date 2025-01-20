Medicines Distributed Among Children Suffering From Thalassemia
Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The Rahmat-ul-Alameen Foundation organized a ceremony at the Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassemia
Center and medicines were distributed among children in the division.
The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including Superintendent District Jail Shahpur
Muhammad Abu Bakr Abdullah, Dr Arshad Shahid, Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Chairman Adam Foundation,
and people belonging to various walks of life.
Superintendent District Jail Shahpur Abdullah emphasized the importance of supporting
children suffering from thalassemia, stating that raising awareness about the disease
is a noble cause.
