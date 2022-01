FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :More than 19,500 life saving injections and medicines were donated to the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) by an NGO here on Thursday.

Heart Save Foundation General Secretary Kashif Farooq handed over donation to the hospital administration.

Medical Social Officer Asia Faqeer Hussain, Manager Asima Muzammal and otherswere also present.