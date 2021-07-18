UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medicines' Generic Name Prescription To Be Ensured

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 08:10 PM

Medicines' generic name prescription to be ensured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial health departments, Health care Commissions and Chief Drug Inspectors have been directed to develop a mechanism to ensure prescription of medicines in generic name.

Directions in this regard were issued to provinces in response to complaint received from the Prime Minister portal that some pharma firms give bribes to doctors for prescribing their trade Names of medicines.

Director, Division of Pharmacy Services, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Dr Abdur Rashid said that provinces will develop mechanism that all doctors should prescribe medicines in generic name and retail pharmacy drugs will be dispensed by pharmacists.

The matter of registration of drugs on generic name basis has already been taken up by the concerned DRAP's Division with relevant stakeholders in March 2021.

The directions of Director, Division of Pharmacy Services were issued on April 16 to ask the provincial authorities to take necessary measures for promoting generic prescribing practices.

He said that as misuse and overuse of antimicrobials was leading to Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), there was dire need that all antimicrobials including antibiotics , antivirals, anti fungus and antimicrobials should be prescribed in generic name.

As per Punjab Drug Sale Rules 2007, medicines under schedule B&D should be sold only on the prescription of doctor and dispensed by the pharmacist on retail pharmacy.

This issue has been discussed in 111th meeting of DRAP and decided that a proper mechanism should be developed by the provincial governments that all medicines should be prescribed only by the doctor and dispensed by pharmacists at retail pharmacy.

In August, 2021, provincial health departments, Healthcare Commissions , Chief Drug Inspectors and DG Health Pharmacy Services will conduct a meeting with Division of Pharmacy Services and strategy will be developed in their respective provinces in consultation with stakeholders like PPA, PMA, PCDA, PPMA, Pharma Bureau, and others that medicines will be prescribed by doctors in generic name and dispensed by pharmacists only at retail pharmacy.

This step will be a milestone in the history of healthcare system to protect and safeguard the patients, Dr Rashid added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Punjab Drugs Doctor Sale Rashid March April August All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

2 hours ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

3 hours ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

3 hours ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.