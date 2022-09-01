UrduPoint.com

Medicines, Medical Equipment Airlifted To Kalam Hospitals: DHO

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Medicines, medical equipment airlifted to Kalam hospitals: DHO

District Health Officer Swat Dr Muhammad Salim on Thursday said that medicines, medical kits and other necessary equipments had been airlifted to different hospitals in Kalam to cope with any emergency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :District Health Officer Swat Dr Muhammad Salim on Thursday said that medicines, medical kits and other necessary equipments had been airlifted to different hospitals in Kalam to cope with any emergency.

During his visit to different hospitals and Basic Health Centres in flood affected areas, he said that there was no shortage of medicine or any other thing at the hospitals and medical facilities were being provided to flood affected people round the clock.

He said that doctors, paramedics and other hospital staff were working day and night to provide medical care to the affected people and he was also monitoring the medical facilities.

Dr Salim said that the health situation was completely under control and people were being treated without any difficulty and in case of any complaint the people can contact DHO Office.

He advised people to use boiled water at homes.

