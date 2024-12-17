Medicines stock dispatched to Kurram: Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said on Tuesday that huge stock of life saving medicines were dispatched to Kurram district.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government would ensure uninterrupted supply of life saving drugs and edible items to Kurram.

Talking to delegation of grand peace jirga here, the chief minister aide said that opening of Parachinar-Peshawar road was linked with handing over of heavy weapons and dismantling of bunkers.

He said peace in Kurram cannot be restored unless bunkers were dismantled.

He said that efforts were on to address the concerns regarding returns of heavy weapons, adding the area have to be cleared from anti aircraft weapons, missiles and RPGs for durable peace in Kurram.