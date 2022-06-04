(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :A medicines store located at the third floor of Children's hospital was gutted here on Saturday morning.

On information, seven fire tenders of rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. However, no loss of life was reported.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz sought a report from the Secretary Health.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique also visited the hospital and reviewed the rescue operation.

Talking to the media, Kh Salman said that patients and staff of the hospital weresafe and an inquiry committee had been constituted to know the cause of fire.