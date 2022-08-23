UrduPoint.com

Medicines Worth Over Rs 15 Million Being Dispatched To Flood Hit Areas, Says Patel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Medicines worth over Rs 15 million being dispatched to flood hit areas, says Patel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday said that the necessary medicines valuing over Rs 15 million, and other relief items including 0.6 million medicated mosquito nets were being dispatched to flood hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab within the next few days.

Talking to media persons, he said his ministry was making extraneous efforts to help flood hit people in distress.

Giving details of the relief work he said: "A 12-member team of doctors has already been sent to the worst hit Lasbela district. Some 30,000 vaccines, a truck carrying medicines worth Rs 100,000 has already been sent to flood hit areas. A contingent of 200,000 vaccines was also being sent to the affected areas. The ministry has already dispatched 36,000 medicated mosquito nets. Over 1.4 million more medicated mosquito nets would soon be dispatched to flood hit areas.

" He said anti-venom serum was ready for immediate delivery to any flooded areas that might be in need. He said a donor conference had also been arranged on Wednesday for helping flood hit people as the government did not have enough resources to rehabilitate the destroyed infrastructure. He said Lasbela district was among the worst hit areas as its infrastructure had completely been destroyed.

He said the Federal government would serve the flood hit people without any discrimination.

He further said Punjab had sought help for the flood hit people of Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan and federal government would respond soon. He also added that he would visit Thatta this week for distributing relief items among the flood hit people.

He said the Health ministry had appointed two coordinators to have liaison and promptly convey the needs of flood hit people of Balochistan and Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Punjab Flood Visit Dera Ghazi Khan Rajanpur Thatta Lasbela Media Government Million

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on ..

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on Dec 1

28 minutes ago
 What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strat ..

What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strategy?

35 minutes ago
 Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

47 minutes ago
 Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social medi ..

Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social media

1 hour ago
 Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

2 hours ago
 UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakist ..

UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.