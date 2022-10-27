UrduPoint.com

Medicines Worth Rs 2 Mln Distributed Among Thalassemia-affected Children

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 06:45 PM

There are above 600 kids suffering from thalassemia in the Hazara division, and to save future generations from this blood disorder, there was a need to create awareness among masses

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :There are above 600 kids suffering from thalassemia in the Hazara division, and to save future generations from this blood disorder, there was a need to create awareness among masses.

These views were expressed by Tariq Khan Tanoli of SaveLife Thalassemia at the Abbottabad Press Club on the occasion of the distribution of medicines worth 2 million to the affected children.

He said the first thalassemia center in the region was established in Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) after the struggle of seven years.

He said an open letter was sent by a girl to Chairman Kashif Khan who was caught with Thalassemia. The chairman, in his quest to do something for the children of the region, decided to provide them with medicines and other facilities.

He said the thalassemia ward was established at AMC with the help of the Abbottabad Press Club and for the first time, medicines worth 40 million rupees were provided to the children from Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM).

Tariq Tanoli appealed to the philanthropists of Hazara to take ownership of these affected children and emphasized to create awareness and arrange lab test before marriage to create a disease-free society.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rabia Sajjad, Chairman SaveLife Thalassemia Zainab Tariq, President Abbottabad Press Club Sardar Naveed Alam, Coordinator Save Life Thalassemia Haroon Tanoli, and former President Abbottabad Press Club Muhammad Amir Shahzad Jadoon also addressed the ceremony

