Medicines Worth Rs 500,000 Donated To FIC

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 05:51 PM

Medicines worth Rs 500,000 donated to FIC

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) working in the health field donated medicines worth Rs 0.5 million to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC), here on Friday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :A non-governmental organisation (NGO) working in the health field donated medicines worth Rs 0.5 million to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC), here on Friday.

General Secretary Heart Saver Foundation Kashif Farooq handed over the medicines to Medical Superintendent Dr Nadeem Akhtar. Medical Social Officer Asia Faqeer Hussain, Manager Asima Muzammal and others were also present.

