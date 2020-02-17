UrduPoint.com
Medics Protest Against Nishtar Hospital Admin For Medicine Shortage

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:39 PM

Medics protest against Nishtar hospital admin for medicine shortage

Number of doctors serving in Nishtar hospital staged a protest demonstration against shortage of life saving and other medicines in Nishtar, South Punjab biggest health facility

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Number of doctors serving in Nishtar hospital staged a protest demonstration against shortage of life saving and other medicines in Nishtar, South Punjab biggest health facility.

The protesters assembled in front of main gate of the hospital and protested against dearth of medicines in wards of Nishtar hospital.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with the slogans of meeting the deficiency immediately.

The poor patients pouring in from far flung areas of the country were suffering due to insufficient supply of medicines to wards, adding that they said if the issue was not resolved within one week,massive protest would be staged.

The protestors said that there was a long list of medicines which were not available including life saving drugs.

"Medicines are as important for the patients as there lives are",they added.

When approached,Nishtar hospital AMS pharmacy, Dr Abdul Qadir informed that the doctors concerns about the medicines shortage were correct and fine would be imposed on the companies which were not supplying medicines after completion of due process.

The companies were supposed to provide first batch of medicines within one month, adding that he said when a companies goes into grievances redressal, it delays the supply.

"Under PEEDA act, no company can go into grievances", he disclosed.

"Nishtar hospital administration is going to blacklist couple of companies which were using delaying tactics for provision of medicines, additional Medical Superintendent (AMS)", Pharmacy informed.

"Drug testing laboratory takes some time for passing the samples of medicines before it supply to hospital", he stated.

The matter would be resolved soon, he said.

