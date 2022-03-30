Medics shaken by attack on Neuro doctor, call to arrest accused

An accused of torture on local Neuro Surgeon, Dr Hamayon Mohsin could not be arrested even couple of days after the FIR was lodged with the police station

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :An accused of torture on local Neuro Surgeon, Dr Hamayon Mohsin could not be arrested even couple of days after the FIR was lodged with the police station.

According to FIR, the victim, In-charge of Neuro Outdoor of Nishtar hospital was allegedly thrashed by milkman along with unidentified number of accused including the one namely Shakeel Kumboh at corner of Gulshan Kareem colony, when the victim was on the way to the hospital at morning couple of days ago.

They abused and fractured the doctor's nose, with damaging his car while leaving the place,the FIR added.

While contacting, Dr Hamayon said through statement as could not speak due to the nose fracture, that he had spoken to the milkman "quite politely" to move away from his side. According to him, the designated accused were assumed as goons of Nishtar road, who warned him "they wouldn't to let him pass peacefully from the area if he ( doctor) will try to approach police to take any sort of action against them".

Doctors including Imran Nazir, Khadim Hussain and others held protest and demanded the authority concerned to take action and bring the victim to justice forthwith.