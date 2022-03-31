UrduPoint.com

Medics Shaken By Attack On Neuro Doctor, Call To Arrest Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 01:58 PM

An accused of torture on local Neuro Surgeon, Dr Hamayon Mohsin could not be arrested even couple of days after the FIR was lodged with the police station

Doctors fraternity held protest and warned of to take to street if the accused, involved in torturing a local Neuro Surgeon, is not immediately arrested.

According to FIR, In-charge of Neuro Outdoor, Nishtar hospital Dr Hamayon Mohsin was allegedly thrashed by some milkman along with unidentified number of accused, including the one named as Shakeel Kumboh at corner of Gulshan Kareem colony here, when the victim was on the way to the hospital at morning three days ago. They abused and fractured the doctor's nose during the beat up, with damaging his car while leaving the place, added the FIR.

While contacting, Dr Hamayon said through statement as couldn't speak due to the nose fracture, that he didn't have enmity with anyone.

According to him, on the day he had asked the milkman to move away from his side because he has to rush for his duty in the hospital.

He said it enraged the accused and he called up his accomplices on the spot and started beating him. Later, passerby gathered to protect him from the goons what the doctor ascertained.

He further said, the designated accused were assumed as hooligans of Nishtar road who hurled threats while leaving that they would thrash him again if he would pursue for police action against them.

Medics including Dr. Imran Nazir, Professor Dr. Khadim Hussain and others raised protest and called for the authority concerned to take action to provide justice to the victim forthwith.

