Medics urge politicians to cancel rallies amid COVID-19 second wave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases amid the second wave of the pandemic, senior doctors have appealed to the politicians to cancel their rallies and public meetings in the larger interest of the people.

Talking to a private news channel on Saturday, University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Doctor Javed Akram asked the politicians to take COVID-19 seriously, adding that the Coronavirus situation can get out of control if people did not follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that the second wave of the COVID-19 could be more dangerous which would badly affect the people if they did not follow the SOPs.

Dr Akram said that taking precautions is the only solution to prevent the coronavirus as its vaccine could not be developed thus far.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said that the number of COVDI-19 was increasing across the country. She said that this was largely due to people not following the recommended SOPs.