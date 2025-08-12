Medium flood in Chenab

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The water discharge at River Chenab, Marala Headworks, has reached 142,216 cusecs, marking a medium-level flood.

According to DIO, at Manawar Tawi, Surkhpur, the discharge is 9,636 cusecs, with conditions reported as normal.

Naullah Deik at Kingra is flowing at 22,545 cusecs, indicating a medium-level flood, while Naullah Deik at the Super Passage, the discharge is 14,511 cusecs, considered a low-level flood.

In a related incident, the Hanjliwala Bridge on Naullah Deik along the Chawinda–Zafarwal Road, located within the Narowal district limits, collapsed earlier this morning due to heavy water pressure.

District authorities have placed all departments on high alert to deal with any potential flooding situation.

The District Control Room remains operational 24 hours a day and can be reached at 1718 for emergencies.