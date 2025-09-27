Medium flood level begins to decline at Kotri barrage

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The flood level at the Kotri barrage began to drop on Saturday after attaining the peak flows of 420,565 cusecs on Friday evening.

According to the irrigation officials, the barrage on the Indus River remained in medium flood on Saturday receiving 412,965 cusecs upstream and releasing 386,650 cusecs downstairs towards the Arabian sea.

It supplied over 26,000 cusecs to its 4 canals including KB Feeder, Old Phuleli, New Phuleli and Akram canals.

The flood peaked at 635,759 cusecs at Guddu and 571,800 cusecs at Sukkur barrages on September 16 and September 17, respectively.