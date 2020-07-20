Medium flood level likely in River Jhelum at Mangla: FFD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said that under the influence of prevailing weather system, sharp peaks upto Medium Flood Level are expected in River Jhelum at Mangla (Inflows), while moderate flooding in the Nullahs of Rivers Ravi & Chenab including Hill Torrents of D G Khan Division, besides, urban flooding in Gujranwala, Faisalabad & Lahore Cities during the period July 20-22.

All main rivers of Indus River System are flowing with "Normal Flows" and there is no riverine flood situation in the country.

The combined water storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs is 7.548 MAF (55.44% of the 13.614 MAF), which somehow is higher than the corresponding value of last year i.e. 6.005 MAF.

However, the storage of Tarbela Dam is 1.147 MAF Vs 3.092 MAF of last year due to fluctuations of temperature in upper catchment of Indus River. Both Tarbela Dam Management authorities and IRSA are advised for judicious releases as per approved SOPs.

As reported by Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 6000 feet with Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan.

Westerly Wave trough earlier over Northeastern Afghanistan has slightly moved and lies over Northern parts of Pakistan.

As predicted by FFD Lahore, scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at isolated places and very heavy falls at few places are expected over Gujranawala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions (Punjab) and D.I. Khan Division (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) including upper catchments of Rivers Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej during the next 24 hours.

Scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with few heavy falls may also occur over Punjab (Rawalpindi & Multan Divisions), KP (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat & Bannu Divisions), Northeastern Balochistan and upper catchments of Rivers Indus & Jhelum during the same period. Wet spell is likely to continue during the next 48 hours.