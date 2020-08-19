Medium flood likely in River Jhelum: FFD

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said that River Jhelum at Mangla may experience peaks of medium flood during the next 48 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said that River Jhelum at Mangla may experience peaks of medium flood during the next 48 hours.

Similarly, Nullahs of Rivers Chenab and Ravi are also expected to experience medium to high flood situation during the said period.

Local Nullahs/ Streams of KP and Kashmir are likely to experience Flash Flooding while urban flood is likely in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore Divisions during next 48 hours. Currently, all major rivers are flowing normal.

A fresh Monsoon Low has developed over Northwest Bay of Bengal while the earliest one over Southern Chhattisgarh (India) has dissipated as reported by FFD, Lahore.

Moderate moist currents both from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet with Seasonal Low continuous to prevail over Northeastern Balochistan.

Trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Northeastern Afghanistan today lies over Northern parts of Pakistan.

Fairly Widespread thundershower/ rain is likely to occur over Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Sahiwal Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda and Kohat Districts) and Kashmir including upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej during the next 24 hours.

Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sargodha Districts of Punjab, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar Nowshera Districts of KP and Kashmir, in addition to scattered thunderstorm/ rain over the upper catchment of river Indus and isolated thunderstorm/ rain over Bahawalpur and D.G Khan Divisions (Punjab), Northeastern Balochistan and Southeastern Sindh.