Medium flood likely in River Jhelum: FFD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore, has predicted sharp peaks upto Medium Flood in River Jhelum (upstream Mangla) including mild flows in Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division during the succeeding 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore, has predicted sharp peaks upto Medium Flood in River Jhelum (upstream Mangla) including mild flows in Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division during the succeeding 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers of Indus River System are flowing with normal discharges and there is no riverine flood situation in the country.

According to daily FFC report on Friday at present water level in Tarbela reservoir is 1468.60 feet which is 61.40 feet and 48.84 feet lower than the water levels of the last two years on the same date. Water level in Mangla reservoir is 1229.80 feet meaning thereby a storage space of 12.20 feet is still available to reach its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1242.

00 feet.

Trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northern parts of Pakistan with Seasonal Low persisting over Northern Balochistan.

Arabian Sea's moist currents are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

According to FFD scattered thunderstorm/rain of Moderate Intensity with a few Heavy Falls is expected over Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, & Lahore Divisions of Punjab and Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides over upper catchments of all the major rivers during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan & D.G. Khan Divisions (Punjab) and Northeastern Balochistan during the same period.