Medium Flood Likely In River Jhelum From Monday:FFC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Medium flood likely in River Jhelum from Monday:FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has predicted sharp peaks of Medium Flood in River Jhelum (upstream Mangla) besides, increase in inflows of river Chenab including nullahs of river Ravi, Chenab and Hill Torrents of D.G Khan Division from Monday onwards.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, at present, there is no riverine flood situation in the country. All main rivers of the Indus River System are flowing normal.

Present Combined Live Storage of three main reservoirs is 2.930 MAF (21.67% of 13.516 MAF).

As reported by Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, strong trough of Westerly Wave, yesterday over Northern Afghanistan, lies over Northeastern Afghanistan.

Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan.

A Low Pressure Area has developed over South Orissa coast (India).

Moderate moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 5000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered to fairly widespread thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated Heavy Falls over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers.

Isolated thunderstorm/ rain may also occur over Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G. Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions of the Punjab, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southeastern Sindh and Eastern Balochistan during the same period.

