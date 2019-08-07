UrduPoint.com
Medium, High Flood Likely In Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi: FFC

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 05:51 PM

Medium, high flood likely in rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that medium to high flood flows are expected in Rivers Jhelum at Mangla and Chenab at Marala and local nullahs including tributaries of River Chenab and Ravi i.e. Palku, Aik, Bhimber, Hasri, Bein, Basanter, Ujh, Jhajri, Kather and Deg from Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that medium to high flood flows are expected in Rivers Jhelum at Mangla and Chenab at Marala and local nullahs including tributaries of River Chenab and Ravi i.e. Palku, Aik, Bhimber, Hasri, Bein, Basanter, Ujh, Jhajri, Kather and Deg from Friday.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls including one or two very heavy falls are also expected over Southern Sindh and Coastal Areas of Balochistan including Eastern Balochistan from Aug 9th onwards.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab & Ravi during this week.

Currently, River Indus in "Kalabagh-Sukkur Reach" and River Kabul in "Warsak - Nowshera Reach" are in low flood while other main rives (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing normal.

Westerly Wave trough continues to prevail over Northern parts of Pakistan.

A well marked monsoon low earlier over North Bay of Bengal has intensified & converted into Deep Depression and lies over Orissa (India). It is likely to further move West-Northwestwards. Seasonal low still persists over Northern Balochistan.

Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD0, Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls are expected over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & D.G.Khan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar & Kohat Divisions) including upper catchments of all major rivers during the next 24 hours. There is a likelihood of isolated thunderstorm/rain over Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur Divisions of Punjab, D.I.Khan Division of KP and Eastern Balochistan during the same period.

FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls over upper catchments of all major rivers except River Indus including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Bahawalpur & D.G.Khan Divisions of Punjab Province, Sindh and Eastern Balochistan besides isolated thunderstorm/rain over Multan & Sahiwal Divisions (Punjab Province) and Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat & D.I.Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Thursday.

The twin cities of Islamabad-Rawalpindi experienced heavy downpour during the last 12 hours which generated high flood flows in Lai Nullah.

