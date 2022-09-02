Medium, high level flood likely in Indus during Sept 4-6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division has predicted medium to high level flooding in River Indus (downstream Taunsa) from September 4-6 due to expected heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

According to daily Federal Flood Commission report on Friday, at present, River Indus was flowing in "high flood" in Guddu-Sukkur Reaches and in "medium flood" at Taunsa & Kotri. Flood flows in River Kabul (a tributary of River Indus) at Nowshera have receded considerably where it was flowing in "low flood".

Other main Rivers of Indus River System i.e Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej continues to flow with Normal discharges.

Present combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla Reservoirs is 9.646 MAF (i.e. 71.646 % of 13.461 MAF.

Weak seasonal low continues to prevail over Northeastern Balochistan and adjoining areas while weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet during the next 24 hour.

For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted mainly dry weather over most parts of the country, however has also predicted isolated thunderstorm/rain over upper catchments of all the major rivers of Indus River System.