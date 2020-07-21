Medium level flood likely in River Jhelum at Mangla: FFD

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has predicted sharp peaks upto Medium level flood in River Jhelum at Mangla (upstream) during the next 24 hour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has predicted sharp peaks upto Medium level flood in River Jhelum at Mangla (upstream) during the next 24 hour.

All rivers of Indus River System are presently flowing in Normal Flow Condition.

In view of much higher water level of Mangla reservoir (Today's 1227.00 feet Vs 1174.00 feet last year), the Mangla Dam Management, Flood Mitigation Committee, IRSA and FFD, Lahore are required to ensure round-the-clock monitoring and exercise top most vigilance.

At present, Westerly Wave trough continues to prevail over Northern parts of Pakistan with Marked Seasonal Low over Northern Balochistan. FFD, Lahore has reported incursion of Arabian Sea's moist currents into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

For the next 24 hours, FFD, Lahore forecast predicts likelihood of scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain with Heavy Falls at isolated places and Very Heavy Falls at few places over Multan, Bahawalpur, D.

G. Khan & Sargodha Divisions of Punjab and D.I. Khan Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides Northeastern Balochistan. Additionally during the same period, scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with few Heavy Falls are also expected over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore & Sahiwal Divisions (Punjab) and Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat & Bannu Divisions (KP), besides over upper catchments of all the major rivers.

For the ensuing 36 hours, under the influence of prevailing weather system, besides sharp peaks upto Medium level in River Jhelum at Mangla (Para-3 above), Light to Moderate flooding in the Nullahs of Rivers Ravi & Chenab, Moderate flooding in Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division and urban flooding in Multan District is expected. Punjab, KP, AJ&K and GB have experienced fairly good rains during the past 24 hour.