UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medium Level Flood Likely In River Jhelum At Mangla: FFD

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 08:29 PM

Medium level flood likely in River Jhelum at Mangla: FFD

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has predicted sharp peaks upto Medium level flood in River Jhelum at Mangla (upstream) during the next 24 hour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has predicted sharp peaks upto Medium level flood in River Jhelum at Mangla (upstream) during the next 24 hour.

All rivers of Indus River System are presently flowing in Normal Flow Condition.

In view of much higher water level of Mangla reservoir (Today's 1227.00 feet Vs 1174.00 feet last year), the Mangla Dam Management, Flood Mitigation Committee, IRSA and FFD, Lahore are required to ensure round-the-clock monitoring and exercise top most vigilance.

At present, Westerly Wave trough continues to prevail over Northern parts of Pakistan with Marked Seasonal Low over Northern Balochistan. FFD, Lahore has reported incursion of Arabian Sea's moist currents into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

For the next 24 hours, FFD, Lahore forecast predicts likelihood of scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain with Heavy Falls at isolated places and Very Heavy Falls at few places over Multan, Bahawalpur, D.

G. Khan & Sargodha Divisions of Punjab and D.I. Khan Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides Northeastern Balochistan. Additionally during the same period, scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with few Heavy Falls are also expected over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore & Sahiwal Divisions (Punjab) and Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat & Bannu Divisions (KP), besides over upper catchments of all the major rivers.

For the ensuing 36 hours, under the influence of prevailing weather system, besides sharp peaks upto Medium level in River Jhelum at Mangla (Para-3 above), Light to Moderate flooding in the Nullahs of Rivers Ravi & Chenab, Moderate flooding in Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division and urban flooding in Multan District is expected. Punjab, KP, AJ&K and GB have experienced fairly good rains during the past 24 hour.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Water Dam Sahiwal Kohat Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Same Jhelum Malakand All Top Rains

Recent Stories

Free COVID-19 tests for citizens and residents in ..

46 minutes ago

Shahzad Akbar directs within 24 hours recovery of ..

2 minutes ago

Virus kills 13% of Spanish bars, hotels and restau ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Prime Minister meets Rouhani in first trip a ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns coronavirus suo moto notice ..

2 minutes ago

EU's virus recovery plan: historic but imperfect

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.