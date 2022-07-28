UrduPoint.com

Medium To High Flood Alert In River Chenab: NDMA

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 09:23 PM

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday issued instructions to all concerned Federal Ministries, Departments, Government of Punjab and PDMA Punjab to take appropriate measures and seek support from the Federal Government well in time if required amid medium to high flood forecast in River Chenab

As per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) forecast, water flows in River Chenab at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad would reach medium to high flood within next 24 hours, said a news release.

The NDMA has directed relevant departments of Punjab government to sensitize people living along the banks of River Chenab and in vicinity of adjoining Nullahs about expected increase in water flows.

It also directed to ensure timely evacuation of at-risk population from low-lying or flood prone areas. It also advised that the farmers and cattle herders should be forewarned to shift cattle from such areas.

