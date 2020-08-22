Medium to high flood likely in River Chenab: FFD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has said that under the influence of prevailing weather system, medium to high flood in River Chenab at Marala is expected due to likely flood water releases from Salal Dam by India in next 24 hours.

Similarly, low to medium Flood is also likely in River Chenab in ''Khanki-Qadirabad Reach'' and in the Hill Torrents of DG Khan Division while Low Flood in River Ravi at Balloki Headworks is also predicted.

Meanwhile the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) said that normalcy has returned to Indus River and all main rivers are flowing with "Normal Flow Condition".

According to daily FFC report on Saturday, there is no riverine flood situation in the country. However, Karachi City received heavy rains yesterday which caused severe Urban Flooding.

Water level in Tarbela and Mangla Reservoir is at elevation of 1540.93 feet and 1238.05 feet i.e 9.07 feet and 3.95 feet below their respective Maximum Conservation Level of 1550.00 feet and 1242.

00 feet.

Yesterday's Monsoon Depression over East Madhya Pradesh (India) moved West-Northwestwards and lies over Central Madhya Pradesh (India) and converted into Well Marked Low.

As per FFD, Lahore, presently moderate to strong moist currents from both Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into the lower half of Pakistan upto 7000 feet with Weak Seasonal Low lying over Western Balochistan.

FFD's Lahore forecast predicted isolated thunderstorm/rain over upper catchments of all the major rivers, besides, scattered wind-thundershower/rain with few moderate to heavy falls and isolated very heavy falls over Sindh (Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur & Larkana Districts) and Balochistan (Lasbella, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu & Sibbi Districts) in next 24 hours.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls may also occur over Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions of Punjab and D.I. Khan Division of KP during the same period.