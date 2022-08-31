UrduPoint.com

Medium To High Flood Likely To Continue In River Indus: FFC

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 10:15 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said medium to high level flooding is likely to continue in River Indus (downstream Kalabagh) from Thursday (September 1st to 7th).

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday River Indus in Taunsa, Guddu-Sukkur Reaches is presently experiencing "high flood" with "medium flood" at Chashma & Kotri and in "low flood" at Kalabagh.

Flood flow in River Kabul at Nowshera has receded considerably from "very high flood" to "high flood" and is continuously receding. Kabul at Nowshera is discharging 104,000 cusecs (High Flood) at 1000 hours and is in "low flood" at Warsak (upstream Nowshera).

Other main rivers of Indus River System i.e Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej continue to flow in normal flow conditions.

Trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Northeastern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northern parts of Pakistan, however it has become weak, while weak seasonal low lies over Northeastern Balochistan.

At present, weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into central parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

Mainly dry weather has been predicted by FFD, Lahore over most parts of the country, however isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over Islamabad, Punjab (D.G. Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (D.I. Khan Division) and Northeastern Balochistan including upper catchments of all the major rivers of Indus River System.

