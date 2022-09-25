UrduPoint.com

Medium To High Flooding Likely In Tributaries Of River Ravi In Next 48 Hours

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2022 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said that tributaries/local Nullahs of River Ravi may experience medium to high level flooding during the next 48 hours.

The FFD Lahore has also predicted that flows in Rivers Sutlej and Ravi will depend upon the releases of water from India. Upper catchments of Eastern Rivers (Sutlej and Ravi) besides River Chenab are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rains during the next 24-48 hours.

At present, all major rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej, of the Indus River System are discharging "normal flows".

Tarbela Reservoir Management authorities are maintaining it at its maximum conservation level (MCL: 1550.00 feet) since 28th August 2022. Mangla Reservoir, at present, is at El: 1191.25 feet against its MCL of 1242.00 feet, whereas water level in Chashma Reservoir is 648.30 feet against its MCL of 649.00 feet.

The combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla Reservoirs is 9.872 MAF (i.e. 73.34 % of total 13.461 MAF).

Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 7,000 feet.

Yesterday's low pressure area over Northeastern parts of Rajasthan (India) and adjoining areas lies over Northern Haryana (India) and its neighbourhood.

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northeastern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northern parts of Pakistan while weak seasonal low continues to prevail over Western Balochistan.

The FFD predicted widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of heavy intensity with scattered very heavy falls are expected over the upper catchment of River Sutlej, while scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls over upper catchments of Rivers Chenab & Ravi has also forecast during the next 24 hours.

The scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity may also occur over Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore & Faisalabad Divisions of Punjab and Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of Rivers Indus & Jhelum during the same 24 hours.

