Medium To High Floods In Nullahs Of Rivers Chenab, Ravi, Jhelum Likely In Next 72 Hours

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 09:12 PM

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has predicted medium to high floods in the Nullahs of Rivers Chenab & Ravi, River Jhelum at Mangla (Upstream) and flash flooding in the local Nullahs/streams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir besides urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore Divisions during next 72 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has predicted medium to high floods in the Nullahs of Rivers Chenab & Ravi, River Jhelum at Mangla (Upstream) and flash flooding in the local Nullahs/streams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir besides urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore Divisions during next 72 hours.

According to FFD, fairly widespread thundershowers/ rain are likely over Islamabad, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad & Sahiwal Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda & Kohat Districts) and Kashmir including upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab & Ravi during the said period.

Furthermore, heavy to very heavy falls are also expected over Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore & Sargodha Districts of Punjab, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar & Nowshera Districts of KP and Kashmir, besides scattered thundershowers/ rain over Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, D.G. Khan & Bahawalpur Districts of Punjab, Bannu, D.I. Khan & Waziristan Districts of KP and Zhob, Musakhel & Barkhan Districts of Balochistan during the same period.

Monsoon Low earlier over North Chhattisgarh (India) has moved towards North-Westwards and presently locating over Southeastern Uttar Pradesh (India) with less significance at the moment. Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan. As per FFD, Lahore, current weak moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet may significantly intensify during the next 72 hours.

Further to this, trough of Westerly Wave over Northeastern Afghanistan has also intensified.

With all the three weather systems (Monsoon Low, Seasonal Low & Westerly Wave) being active, for the succeeding 24 hours, FFD, Lahore, has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara & Peshawar Divisions) and Southeastern Sindh alongwith upper catchments of all theMajor Rivers. Isolated thunderstorm/ rain is also likely over Sargodha, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions (Punjab), Bannu, Kohat & D.I. Khan Divisions (KP) and Northeastern Balochistan during the same 24 hours.

Currently, riverine flow condition continues to be "Normal".

