Open Menu

Medium To High Level Flood Likely In Nullah's Of Rivers Chenab, Ravi:FFC

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Medium to high level flood likely in Nullah's of Rivers Chenab, Ravi:FFC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that medium to high level flooding is expected in the Nullah's of Rivers Chenab and Ravi.

According to the daily FFC report on Wednesday, flash flooding is expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G Khan Division and local Nullahs of Northern Balochistan including small rivers in Bannu, Kohat and D.I Khan Divisions during July 5-7.

Currently, all major rivers of Indus River System (IRS) are flowing normally. The combined live storage of the country's three major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma) is 7.38 MAF which is 54.90 % of 13.443 MAF (total existing Live Storage Capacity).

As per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore, yesterday's deep trough of the Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining areas.

Upper air cyclonic circulation yesterday over the Southwestern Bay of Bengal lies over Northwestern Bay of Bengal. Seasonal Low is prevailing over Northeastern Balochistan with its trough extending Northwards.

At the reporting time, strong monsoon currents from both Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal were penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 7000 feet which are expected to continue.

For the ensuing 24 hours FFD, Lahore has predicted Scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with Isolated heavy falls over Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha & Lahore Divisions of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS. Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain may also occur over the rest of Punjab and Balochistan (Kalat, Naseerabad, Loralai, Quetta, Sibi & Zhob Divisions) during the same period.

Scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain with Isolated heavy falls and one/ two very heavy falls are expected over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & D.G.

Khan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Bannu, Kohat & D.I. Khan Divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS during the next 72 hours.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert, monitor the weather and flood situationregularly and ensure foolproof precautionary measures to avoid any loss of precious human lives and damageto public & private properties.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Islamabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Alert Kohat Zhob Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Same Sibi Kalat Loralai I Khan May July All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

11 minutes ago
 AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

17 hours ago
First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

17 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

17 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

17 hours ago
 Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

17 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

17 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan