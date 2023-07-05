ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that medium to high level flooding is expected in the Nullah's of Rivers Chenab and Ravi.

According to the daily FFC report on Wednesday, flash flooding is expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G Khan Division and local Nullahs of Northern Balochistan including small rivers in Bannu, Kohat and D.I Khan Divisions during July 5-7.

Currently, all major rivers of Indus River System (IRS) are flowing normally. The combined live storage of the country's three major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma) is 7.38 MAF which is 54.90 % of 13.443 MAF (total existing Live Storage Capacity).

As per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore, yesterday's deep trough of the Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining areas.

Upper air cyclonic circulation yesterday over the Southwestern Bay of Bengal lies over Northwestern Bay of Bengal. Seasonal Low is prevailing over Northeastern Balochistan with its trough extending Northwards.

At the reporting time, strong monsoon currents from both Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal were penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 7000 feet which are expected to continue.

For the ensuing 24 hours FFD, Lahore has predicted Scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with Isolated heavy falls over Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha & Lahore Divisions of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS. Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain may also occur over the rest of Punjab and Balochistan (Kalat, Naseerabad, Loralai, Quetta, Sibi & Zhob Divisions) during the same period.

Scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain with Isolated heavy falls and one/ two very heavy falls are expected over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & D.G.

Khan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Bannu, Kohat & D.I. Khan Divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS during the next 72 hours.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert, monitor the weather and flood situationregularly and ensure foolproof precautionary measures to avoid any loss of precious human lives and damageto public & private properties.