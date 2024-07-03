Open Menu

Medium To High Level Flood Likely In Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Kabul From July 4-7: FFD

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 09:07 PM

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) on Wednesday reported that a medium to high level flood was expected in Rivers Jhelum, Chenab and Kabul from July 4-7

According to the FFD, the River Kabul at Nowshera was in medium flood level whereas all the major rivers were flowing below low flood level.

It added that flows were also likely to increase in the nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab catchments along with hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan Division during the forecast period of July 4-7.

Moreover, it added that urban flooding risks also persisted in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Peshawar.

As per the past 24 hours weather forecast, scattered thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain was expected over the upper catchments of rivers Ravi and Sutlej. However, scattered thunderstorm with moderate intensity was expected over the upper catchment of river Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab as well as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala and DG Khan divisions.

Moreover, isolated thunderstorm rain of light intensity was also expected over South and Southeast Sindh, Bahawalpur, Sibbi, Nasirabad, Kalat and Makran divisions.

