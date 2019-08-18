UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medium To Normal Flood Recorded In River Indus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 02:00 PM

Medium to normal flood recorded in River Indus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The River Indus is flowing with medium, low and normal at all three barrages of Sindh on Sunday.

According to data of Flood Forecasting Division, the Indus River is flowing medium with inflow of 408800 cusecs while outflow was recorded 368529 cusecs.

The low flood is recorded at Sukkur barrage with inflow of 338500 cusecs and outflow of 280680 cusecs.

The normal flood is recorded at Kotri barrage with inflow of 175500 cusecs and outflow of 153500 cusecs.

