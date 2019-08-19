Medium to normal flood recorded in River Indus

The River Indus is flowing with medium, low and normal at all three barrages of Sindh on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The River Indus is flowing with medium, low and normal at all three barrages of Sindh on Monday.

According to data of Flood Forecasting Division, the Indus River is flowing medium with inflow of 409200 cusecs while outflow was recorded 368500 cusecs.

The low flood is recorded at Sukkur barrage with inflow of 353300 cusecs and outflow of 294200 cusecs.

The normal flood is recorded at Kotri barrage with inflow of 193500 cusecs and outflow of 163700 cusecs.