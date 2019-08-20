Medium to normal flood recorded in River Indus

The River Indus is flowing with medium, low and normal flood at all three barrages of Sindh on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The River Indus is flowing with medium, low and normal flood at all three barrages of Sindh on Tuesday.

According to data of Flood Forecasting Division, the Indus River is flowing medium with inflow of 422700 cusecs while outflow was recorded 383500 cusecs.

The low to medium flood is recorded at Sukkur barrage with inflow of 360100 cusecs and outflow of 294200 cusecs.

The normal flood is recorded at Kotri barrage with inflow of 185000 cusecs and outflow of 152100 cusecs.