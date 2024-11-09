Meena Baloch Terms Quetta Blast Cowardly Attempt To Instill Fear In Country
Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Advisor to CM for sports and Youth Affairs Balochistan, Meena Majeed Baloch on Saturday said that the Quetta blast was a cowardly attempt to instill fear and disrupt peace in the country.
Talking to ptv news, she has strongly condemned the Quetta blast, saying this act was an attempt to destabilize the country politically, economically and administratively.
She said that the administration and all law enforcement agencies are actively combating terrorism in Balochistan.
She emphasized that the terrorist attack was aimed at innocent civilians, which is completely inhumane. The war on terror has reached the homes therefore she urged the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, she added.
Meena Baloch stated, "We will collectively confront and overcome terrorism, standing united in our commitment to eradicate all forms of violence."
